Car crash that killed NFL player allegedly caused by undocumented immigrant: Police

The suspect, Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, fled on foot and was later apprehended, police said.
0:24 | 02/06/18

Transcript for Car crash that killed NFL player allegedly caused by undocumented immigrant: Police
A disturbing new details about the man arrested for the highway crash in Indianapolis that killed and a full player Edwin Jackson. And his Hoover driver a thirty say Manuel Noriega some viola. Who's accused of driving drunk and was in the US illegally from Guatemala had been deported twice and was previously convicted of DY in California. Who say his blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

