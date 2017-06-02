Car Crashes Into Cheesecake Factory Where an Explosive Was Detonated Two Days Earlier

The vehicle's driver complained of pain, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Mark Goodman reportedly said.
0:40 | 02/06/17

Transcript for Car Crashes Into Cheesecake Factory Where an Explosive Was Detonated Two Days Earlier
My second scare. In just a week for this Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena car crash into the front windows after two vehicles collided in front of the building. No one was injured but this of course comes after someone for an explosive device into the same restaurant again no one was hurt in that incident the suspect in that case on the loose. Budweiser. Is facing a firestorm over its Super Bowl last the commercial shows the story of the Beers founder and his struggles as an immigrant from Germany in the eighteen hundreds. This comes right in the middle of the heated debate over president trumps travel ban many online are calling for a boycott while others are defending the Brett.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

