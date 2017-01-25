Transcript for Car Stolen in Chicago With 10-Year-Old Boy Sitting Inside

It was early 540 still dark in her Mohsen neighborhood of Chicago. Ten year old Richard Rodriguez waited in the car is his mother brought out his baby sister. But instead he says a teenager got in and started the car on north killed there. Us game run and it does guiding. And Al every shot. I'll take all my mom and driver's death as. What happened who like he's in life beats from maiming house east date from basic on. No more making analyze them sacked. I'm Collins a police Rodriguez says he tried to put on his seatbelt because it teenage girl was driving recklessly in day at a car on. And then lending son cars that stopped and Don girl turned around and hit another car. Alan chill jabbing and daddy she had on big pulls another teen got into the family's vehicle and a few blocks away near Palmer and Costner. They told him to get out. They just let me hear your area up and I just took effect my at a says Dirk. And they backpack and scenes based on my back and they said Helen nice cool day alone in the Alley a stranger steps in to help the boy. Call my mom and that's and that does come appearance fond of me in a rain now importantly state from making. Imports numbing Karen I'm just to own diocese. And hear him big rig. How come teenage years Robb of car. Put that Kate inside honestly we geeky Chicago police continued to investigate but the car has not been recovered. The Rodriguez say they are not concerned about the vehicle but they are concerned about their new neighborhood and not sure whether their going to stay. As for young Richard he wants to make sure and thank the man who stopped this morning to help him and be reunited with his parents. In the media senator Leah hope ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.