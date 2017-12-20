Transcript for Cardinal Law, disgraced figure in church abuse scandal, dies

That is some breaking news 1 of the central figures of the Catholic Church abuse scandal Cardinal Bernard Law has died. Law was the archbishop of Boston in 2002 when it was revealed. He had transferred abusive priests among parishes for years without telling police or parishioners. The scandal groove for months before Lott resigned he spoke about it three years later with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. Looking back you think there's anything more you could've done all of us. Deplore. In our own lives and in the lives. Brothers. Failure to live. Fully. The message of crimes. In my own ministry I have attempted to be faithful. There's. After his resignation laws still held several top church positions at the Vatican he died this morning in Rome at age 86.

