Caught on video: Home-invasion suspect disguised as mailman pulls a gun on victim

More
The 44-year-old victim was zip-tied, duct-taped and pistol-whipped inside his Philadelphia home.
2:02 | 01/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Caught on video: Home-invasion suspect disguised as mailman pulls a gun on victim
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52633625,"title":"Caught on video: Home-invasion suspect disguised as mailman pulls a gun on victim","duration":"2:02","description":"The 44-year-old victim was zip-tied, duct-taped and pistol-whipped inside his Philadelphia home.","url":"/US/video/caught-video-home-invasion-suspect-disguised-mailman-pulls-52633625","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.