Transcript for Cellphone tracking, shell casings put alleged serial killer at crime scenes: Police

People in the Tampa area breathing easier after police arrested a possible serial killer in Tampa not announcement a short while ago. Ed regarding 24 year old how old dominance and Donaldson. Now charged with four counts of first degree murder. He's graduated from Saint John's University queens earlier this year he was a walk competent men's basketball team during the twenty. 112012. Season but never played in the game one of the big. Breaks in this case coming when police say he asked the fellow employee at a McDonald's restaurant to hold onto a bed with a semi automatic gun while he ran out to get a loan. You don't put employee told the manager that manager talked to a detective who have to be in the restaurant a time when Donaldson returned. He was arrested. That firearm. When he at all for murder. As our investigation continued into the early hours of this morning. Here at an April. Gather the probable cause and charge Hal Donaldson. With four counts of first degree murder. Four people were shot and killed in one Tampa neighborhood over the past several weeks the only connection police say. Is that they were killed by the same person.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.