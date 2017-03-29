Two CEOs are helping the environment one bottle of wine at a time

More
ABC News' Kenneth Moton speaks to the CEOs of Proud Pour, who produce sustainably grown, vegan wines.
15:09 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Two CEOs are helping the environment one bottle of wine at a time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46455476,"title":"Two CEOs are helping the environment one bottle of wine at a time ","duration":"15:09","description":"ABC News' Kenneth Moton speaks to the CEOs of Proud Pour, who produce sustainably grown, vegan wines.","url":"/US/video/ceos-helping-environment-bottle-wine-time-46455476","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.