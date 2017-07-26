Now Playing: Chain-reaction crash caught on camera

Now Playing: Travel blogger challenges strangers to find him at the airport to score his upgraded seats

Now Playing: 12-year-old who started a lemonade stand at age 4 shares her business tips

Now Playing: Is it wrong to talk while watching TV?

Now Playing: Newly released video shows California inmates' escape

Now Playing: Man arrested for smuggling cobras in potato chip canisters

Now Playing: Alaskan fishing boat captain leaps into frigid sea to save crew after capsizing

Now Playing: New information in the 2015 deadly train collision outside New York City

Now Playing: Little dog in California saved by firefighters

Now Playing: Last killer whale born into captivity at SeaWorld has died

Now Playing: New information in the police shooting of a bride-to-be in Minneapolis

Now Playing: Texas man stops alleged drunk driver weaving erratically through traffic

Now Playing: Authorities shut down summer camp after drowning death of 5-year-old

Now Playing: Kayakers take advantage of flooded streets in Arizona

Now Playing: Passengers get stuck on roller coaster

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Teacher who panhandled to buy school supplies says, 'It just takes a lot to do our job well'

Now Playing: Florida Fish and Wildlife investigating video of shark being dragged by boat

Now Playing: Couple renews vows on roller coaster to celebrate 10th anniversary

Now Playing: Senior citizen hiker, dog rescued in park