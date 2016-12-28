Chaos and Confusion at Malls Across the Country

Security at shopping malls are still on alert after a second night of mayhem and disturbances in nine states.
1:31 | 12/28/16

More chaos and confusion and a shopping malls. Fifth the day after more than a dozen disturbances were reported in malls across the country percent that it wasn't really. Reopened to cattle farms pockets police in Appleton Wisconsin had to evacuate the fox river mall Tuesday night over a report of a person with a gun. As every now let's not you know all the something the state has never happened there aren't. That person was never found but police say they're still investigating. Meanwhile in Pennsylvania. They were running around they were shouting. Yelling screaming police say they had to break up a large fight inside the food court of the Philadelphia mills mall these teenagers. These. Juveniles were able to get on social media specifically snapped Jack and. They were able to all meet up at this location in a war a Colorado on Monday dozens of officers responded to another flight inside a mall food court. This involving as many its 500 people. Authorities say they don't know yet if all of the incidents are related but do you believe social media booths promoting fight from sparked some of these off. In response malls across the country are stepping up security and some are even implementing the new policy preventing kids from shopping without adults. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

