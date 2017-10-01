Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

More
He was convicted of killing 9 churchgoers at a bible study in Charleston.
1:06 | 01/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death
Within the past ten minutes a jury sentencing the Charleston, South Carolina shooter Dylan roof to death. Eyewitness News reporter Joseph Taurus is following the breaking development season our newsroom Joseph. The decision is death Charlene and Diana and that decision by the jury remember had to be unanimous the verdict comes from the very same jury. Who convicted Dylan roof just last month on all 33. Federal charges that he faced this following the June 2015. Killing of nine black church members that came at the conclusion of a Bible study. Inside Charles and historic Emanuel AME church the jurors deliberated only for about three hours before reaching their decision. Dillon Rupp 22 years old represented himself throughout the process he never really asked jurors to spare his own life. Wondering at one point if you would do any good if he did but again. The decision from this jury in Charleston Dylan roof 22 years old. Faces the death penalty. We'll send it back to you in the studio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44690138,"title":"Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death","duration":"1:06","description":"He was convicted of killing 9 churchgoers at a bible study in Charleston.","url":"/US/video/charleston-church-shooter-dylann-roof-sentenced-death-44690138","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.