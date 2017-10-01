Transcript for Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Within the past ten minutes a jury sentencing the Charleston, South Carolina shooter Dylan roof to death. Eyewitness News reporter Joseph Taurus is following the breaking development season our newsroom Joseph. The decision is death Charlene and Diana and that decision by the jury remember had to be unanimous the verdict comes from the very same jury. Who convicted Dylan roof just last month on all 33. Federal charges that he faced this following the June 2015. Killing of nine black church members that came at the conclusion of a Bible study. Inside Charles and historic Emanuel AME church the jurors deliberated only for about three hours before reaching their decision. Dillon Rupp 22 years old represented himself throughout the process he never really asked jurors to spare his own life. Wondering at one point if you would do any good if he did but again. The decision from this jury in Charleston Dylan roof 22 years old. Faces the death penalty. We'll send it back to you in the studio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.