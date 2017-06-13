Chasing a Ghost: Trailer

More
After Sam Perkins's father tragically passed away, he kept his father's memory alive by 'chasing his father's ghost' through devoting himself to the game that once brought them close together.
1:46 | 06/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chasing a Ghost: Trailer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48012394,"title":"Chasing a Ghost: Trailer","duration":"1:46","description":"After Sam Perkins's father tragically passed away, he kept his father's memory alive by 'chasing his father's ghost' through devoting himself to the game that once brought them close together.","url":"/US/video/chasing-ghost-trailer-48012394","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.