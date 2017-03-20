Transcript for Chicago family fighting to stop deportation of Afghanistan War veteran

It's a devastating update for this family Chicago immigration judge ruled this week that their son Miguel Perez junior an army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan. Will be deported to Mexico. My time. Are these conquered not appointment. Speaking at a pills in church this morning presses parents say it's unfair that their son who legally came to the US at age eight and fought for this country. May not be able to continue to call it home. But a spokesperson with the office of US immigration and customs enforcement says opera as was targeted for removal. Only after being convicted of a felony for selling drugs. After he left the army in 2010. For years this family's been fighting back against that deportation decision saying it Peres returns to Mexico. His life could be in danger this week a judge denied that claim. Unfortunately. I found out I guess on Wednesday morning. That the judge on Tuesday late in the afternoon dean in his convention against torture claim and ordered him removed. So what's next front is attorney says he's RD appealed and the judge's ruling and reached out to senator Tammy Duckworth and senator Dick Durbin. Asking them to retro actively give her a citizenship. Starting on the day he first served his country. Reporting from Tilson lore that's ABC seven Eyewitness News.

