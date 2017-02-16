Transcript for Chicago man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl

Gang violence a Chicago. Process of the senselessly tragic is something almost every Chicago police officers face them one time or another doing his career. By the careless political traitor never makes fools cents. For the most part you learn how to process it so you can focus on the task at hand. And that's making Chicago safer and hopefully saving lives in the process. When this violence touches the innocent. Whether young. That's when there's no long just the part of your job it becomes personal. Beyond just shaking there is that the tragic loss of life officers begin ask themselves. What if that it would have that much sound. Well when I do. In the last several days those questions have become front senator with the gang violence and lack of accountability. For gun offenders. And has claimed lives of several children including eleven year old to Kyle Holmes. It's no secret that I think police officers get a bad rap and the city but at the end of the day. People in those uniforms I just that the people. He humanity joins us together Chicago once drives our determination. To not let these innocent lives be lost in vain and bring closure to the family friends. And you and people love them. That's what today through dedication in great police work along with community health. I'm happy report that CPD has identified and arrested though offender responsible. For the tragic murder of Takais homes. Antoine Jones. Is a nineteen year old who has been known to CPD. For alone time. He was previously identified by CPD to be at greater risk of becoming a victim wore wore an offender of gun violence. And has been arrested for various offenses mostly as a juvenile. Which led and built up to this heinous acts he committed over the weekend. I would architects provide integrated detail on the case but I want to thank them and officers who helped lead us to go fender. A city yesterday at the scene of another accident that claimed lack of a child. But out publicly pleading. With us state legislators. To give us the tools we need to make offenders think twice. About pulling a trigger we need to create a culture of accountability. But picking up a gun and using it.

