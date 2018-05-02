Chicago museum begins dismantling T. rex skeleton

Staff at The Field Museum in Chicago remove the feet from Sue, the most complete T. rex skeleton that's ever been discovered, Monday as they start the process of moving the specimen to its new exhibit.
1:35 | 02/05/18

