Transcript for 2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack; manhunt underway

And this breaking news from the heartland overnight we're getting new information about who Chicago police officers shot and wounded. Both officers are hospitalized in stable condition at this hour a manhunt is underway for the suspects. Chicago's police superintendent says the officers were conducting an investigation when suspects in two cars pulled up and opened fire. Top airline executives can expect another grilling on Capitol Hill when they face a senate committee tomorrow. That hearing will follow their appearance before a house panel to address recent customer service failures including the forced removal of a doctor from the United Airlines flight. United CEO called that quote a mistake of epic proportions the house committee's chairman spoke to be executives. And pretty stark terms. We don't see meaningful results that improve customer service the next time his committee meets to address the issue. I can assure you all like the outcome. The hearing took place as another violent ends in onboard a plane came to light. This time between two passengers the flight this fight happened before a flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles took off. That man in red was pulled off the plane and rested.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.