Transcript for Chicago police commander fatally shot on duty

Police commander in Chicago was shot and killed during a shoot out. 53 year old commander Paul Bauer 31 year department veteran. As a first Chicago cop shot and killed in seven years and highest ranking officer killed in decades. Officers reportedly apprehended a suspect identified as a four time felon and former prison inmate with an arrest record dating back decades. A bomber who set off small devices in New York City and New Jersey has been sentenced Afghan born US citizen knock my Brahimi. Was sentenced to multiple life terms for the pressure cooker bomb attack and September 2016 and injured some thirty people in Manhattan take a look there as it moved off. Now prosecutors say were he me has not shown remorse. And has been trying to radicalize others in prison. All of this they say in support devices.

