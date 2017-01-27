Transcript for Chicago Residents Train to Help Trauma Victims Amid Rising Violence

My name is moms have. And a trauma surgeon at northwestern. And all that I'm gonna teach today is simple things that you can GAO to save a life. Around march of 2015. And we kept getting these. Patients with a gunshot wounds that they are either dead on arrival. Or they're so close to death that it. There's nothing I can do a leading patient can actually lose all of their blood in one minute we're gonna apply pressure. Until it stops bleeding. All of us for trying to figure out different ways you know. Doing things in this outside of Chicago. And lake I couldn't start a first responders of course there. To try to help. We want to work with full. That's likely to get or lack of issues and take that train him. In case someone that you've made would certainly be hurt minutes after all. She no longer hasn't. And I Titus. Expend a lot of one of them a loss on May disclose. Wives. Office and saw what if I got to China have someone lead. Come to the situation. And maybe we helped save Pam read poems and love one. When I heard about this class teaching. Emergency first to residents I mean from this source of some volunteers. Distressed. People are feeling. I think we've completely underestimated the effect of violence. Both the spirit of individuals and the spirit of community. Yeah. The man that didn't let the bail is in price. You know it. If you know even with our whole family I'll shoot you don't know what the that we got the weight on it happily. We keep going up Paxson. But. Every wine is criticizing Chicago Horry now. But I feel lake. We have a strong community. And I want to empower our community because we can do anything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.