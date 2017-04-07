Transcript for Chief Justice Roberts' speech at son's 9th grade commencement praised

From time to time in the years to come. I hope you will be treated unfairly. So that you'll come to know the value of justice. I hope that you will suffer betrayal. Is that we'll teach you the importance of loyalty. Sorry to say but I hope you will be lonely from time to time. So that you don't take friends for granted. We shoot bad luck again from time to time. So that you will be conscious of the role with chances life. In understand that your success is not completely deserve and that the failure of others is not completely deserved either. And when you lose as you will from time to time. I hope every known in your opponent will blow. Over your failure. Is a way for you to understand the importance. Of sportsmanship. I hope you'll be ignored. So you know the importance of listening to others. And I hope you will have just enough pain to learn compassion.

