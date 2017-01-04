Transcript for 1 child dead after 6 found unconscious from carbon-monoxide poisoning at hotel

This morning call mom mom's home while he feel dizzy and down on some might come down here because of the year and the rest of her friends they were light making weird noises. So my mom heard of the way down there is she so was she arrived on the kids were surrounded the pool passed out throwing up. Six a bomb work inside the pool area and response of the other ones were not on responsive but they were outside the pool area some of the the two staff that wins. The hotel staffs are ones that found them in the pool area and responsive they opened up doors and called 911 right away. Which was right about sex and they could do to start getting some fresh air in there I actually. We heard a lot of yelling. I thought kids were playing in the hallway going up and down. And then my fiance called me and said are you all right it's like why in the bunch and Ellen so I went in the hallway. And I walked past the pool. And there were literally just five bodies Blaine next year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.