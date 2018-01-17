Former CIA officer arrested for retaining classified information

Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, was arrested at JFK Airport on Monday.
Transcript for Former CIA officer arrested for retaining classified information
And a former officer at the CIA is under arrest reportedly suspected of being trained US informants in China. Jerry Chen Jing Li was taken into custody after flying into JFK airport from Hong Kong. He's charged with keeping notes with classified information including the names of assets he faces up to ten years in prison. The CA is not commenting on reports that Lee helped dismantle the US spy network in China. And may have played a role in the imprisonment or deaths of more than a dozen informants.

