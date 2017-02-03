Cincinnati Zoo's prematurely born hippo swims underwater

Fiona, the baby hippo who was born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo, reached her normal birth weight this week and swam underwater.
1:34 | 03/02/17

Transcript for Cincinnati Zoo's prematurely born hippo swims underwater
