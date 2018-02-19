-
Now Playing: This city is equipping its first responders with active shooter kits
-
Now Playing: Gun owner destroys AR-15 rifle he bought more than 30 years ago
-
Now Playing: Search underway for missing 5-year-old, family desperate for his return
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old killed in crossfire is 5th shot in Jacksonville in 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: Dashcam video captures footage of exotic cars speeding on interstate
-
Now Playing: Florida high school shooting suspect appears in court
-
Now Playing: Dec. 8, 1993: Gunman kills 6 on LIRR train
-
Now Playing: FBI admits mishandling warning of school shooter
-
Now Playing: 3rd New Jersey child dies from flu-related symptoms
-
Now Playing: Missouri third-grade baseball players raffling off AR-15
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old boy shot to death in Jacksonville, Florida
-
Now Playing: How to protect yourself from the hidden dangers of a faulty furnace
-
Now Playing: 24 states on alert for severe weather conditions
-
Now Playing: Nearly two dozen family members kicked off cruise after brawl with security
-
Now Playing: Family who took in alleged shooter speaks out
-
Now Playing: 24 states on alert for hazardous weather conditions
-
Now Playing: School shooting survivors announce march on Washington
-
Now Playing: Trump says FBI missed signals from Florida shooter due to Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Florida Shooting Latest: 2016 video shows shooting suspect fighting students
-
Now Playing: School shooting survivor: 'Our innocence has been taken from us'