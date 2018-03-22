Clear backpacks among changes coming for Stoneman Douglas students

When Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students return from next week's spring break, they will be required to use only clear backpacks at school, the superintendent said.
More than a month after the deadly high school shooting in Parkland Florida new security measures are being put into place. Student to be allowed to carry only clear backpacks and will be required to Wear ID badges at all times. Florida's governor is also sending eight arm state troopers to secure every entrance at that high school. YouTube is expanding its crackdown on videos that show weapons the site says it will now block videos that show how to assemble firearms or installed bump stocks. And it will ban videos that promote web sites selling guns.

