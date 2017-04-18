Transcript for Cleveland Facebook murder suspect killed himself after pursuit: Police

Steve Stevens the man at this center of a three day manhunt shot and killed himself today after Pennsylvania state police spotted a fugitive and pursued the suspect. Pennsylvania state police officers received a tip. That the vehicle that we are looking for the white Ford Fusion is and they McDonald's parking lot. Near Erie PA. Wells officers responded. Vehicle flipped from that area it was a short pursuit in which the vehicle was stopped as the officers approached that vehicle Steve Stevens took his own life. Stevens is suspected of killing seventy year old Robert Godwin Easter Sunday. Taking a video of the killing a posting on FaceBook a national manhunt ensued during which Stevens cell phone was tracked to eatery about a hundred miles east of where the murder Kurt rambling videos posted by Steve aids Sheila man who was lined up here to be unraveling. Stevens saying he was out of options and wanting to kill as many. People and possible. Authorities saying they've not found evidence that he killed anyone else. The goal from. 2 o'clock Easter day was to make sure that no one else. Was a victim of violence by mr. Stevens we believe that to be the case that was a number one goal. Obviously the other goal was to was to bring mr. Stephens but in safely and unfortunately. He chose that not to be the case. Police wanted to bring in Stephen safe and alive and they say that he is death means many un answered questions for the family of that in his thick down. In Cleveland Ohio Emily Rowell ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.