Hey guys on in the thoughts here live in New York what we hear about them. All the time coal miners in America but rarely do we get a chance to hear from them. We've got to be a great idea to check in with one we've gotten to know over the last few months. As part of an ABC news project called the basic focusing in on one of the largest coal producing communities in the country. I'm really pleased to enter DC to Stacy Lawler who joins us live now from her home. In Gillette Wyoming safety thank you so much for being where that. So I know you work with some of my colleagues before to share your story and shared the story if your community which. I think pounded to lacked most of the people there work in the coal mining industry you yourself. Have been working in it for a decade topple all of it for that people who've never been there don't know anything about the industry what is your life like as a poem. It's. You know it has its challenges we where demanding schedule and longer hours and let me use and there was temperate climate so we have called winners and but. Wyoming make our and it's it's a beautiful place. And I should mention you are joining us that the starting your day you're about to go into a night shift in just a little bit that thank you for that. One thing that I blood at the gotten to know you in this project the ABC news project. If you topple the that I how the industry has had an effect on the life of the town at the industry goes up. Things get better and the town as it goes down things got worse how have things been in to let over the last year. You know we were hit. Pretty our society. Several different factors which where. Market conditions. And prices natural gas the move towards. Renewals and up the Obama administration was a little tougher on us that regulations and it not only affected to less. Which was. He hit really hard by job loss last year. But it affects our entire state because we depend so much I'm not revenues from from cool. And then the taxes that they units ordered schools colleges universities that they. They do quote is quite a powerhouse that are Wyoming and and we come to depend on our over the decades and it's it's been a little that hard for us here. Well tell me about how you voted in this last election now because I humor call in our project you identified as a lifelong Democrat. That changed in the last election right. Well let's it's changed for now. It was really important. I have I have to step outside and my own personal beliefs and MP created cause which was the scene Wyoming and the people that I work quit and it was it wasn't an easy decision and I and it changed my party affiliation so that I could also booked online. Four and in the primaries turns eight and and the local elections also. So tell me about how expense so far I mean I know with president trump came a brand new hope that things would get batter for the industry on which you did and electric community depends. Have things changed. Well. You know I I think we were all realistic and not here to know that trump what's not. Analysts he had magic wand he was not going to greet all got to some. Great heights that we Wear years ago we were hoping just you. Stopped the bleeding and be able to compete again without. Without the threat it. Having our our own government come in and want to shut down our industry which led so tragically impact our state and and the people that look here. And DC that hope on the horizon have you seen any elements of its so far. Well we've we've leveled out for now. We've seen some of the jobs come back up from that the last that we had a year ago and things are things are looking up I guess or at least they're not. Civilians on her dress out. It's it's not been bet that boom that somehow or that we can not where society and that's that's good enough and where we're being allowed to compete in the market then and perhaps that's really what we know more. Let me ask you about that the president's latest move. Which he claims will help your industry and help coal miners across America island show you its statement. From key body which is the largest coal producer. In the US this is in reaction to president comes announcement yesterday that he would withdraw the the United States from the parents agreement. And Peabody Energy basically said they support the administration's decision to withdraw. They write we believe that abiding by the accord without significant changes. Would have substantially impacted the US economy increase electricity costs and require the power factor. To rely on less diverge and more intermittent. Energies at the clear sign of support there what about new. What did you make of the president withdrawing from new port. I wished he had not. Eight it feels like to me that it was a little more. Posturing than anything that was actually gonna come positive or negative out of it. You know it's has fallen it was a voluntary leave it an act pickets at the bad precedent for our country and we should be the leaders in combating climate change and because of the coal miner doesn't mean that I. That I don't care deeply for olive. All environmental causes. And I feel like it's also really put a target on our back bigger target on our Iraq. Whitney drop Donald Trump says he's protecting us. In a way unique and to students at greater target. What do you mean by that day I know you feed mentioned this to my colleague in the past that it anyways you can coal miners have had been treated as scapegoats scapegoats rather. By people who talk about wanting. You know environmental change in renewable energy surges what do you mean by having a target on your back now. We have suffered and Rouse up public opinion not last eight years certainly and and not. We were once. The heroes of energy you know we we Wear it and we still probably do our job but public perception has changed so much. It went along with the last administration. And that that's spent a hard thing for me just because I've done this for thirty years and and I Don Crowley and and we we do well here it and not it's been really hard to hit. Feel that kind of turning against us. I have to ask you safety deep deep thinking your. Opposition or your hesitancy. To support the president's action yesterday at fat shared in your community do most people feel that way. You know that's list that's fast let the people I talk to. Yesterday and today it's where. The cuts slipped but here. Having different opinions isn't the end of the world that we you know we we don't that we don't draw lines in the sand and demand at least and I want sanity on that we. We worked together Wyoming and then we York Boston and we take and take it comes in. Best or you. Going forward. So let me ask you what what it's your thoughts on the future. Of cold air right there and shellac I mean when you look nationally. Part of the reason there's been a decrease for demand has been market forces right he's got natural gas coming in at lower prices it's cheaper to produce. It's more crowded field in terms of energy production has been surges and wind and solar. What do you think it's the future for coal or against July have to transfer to a different kind of energy for. Well I think we're very capable enough you know not. That is. I would welcome that. Myself personally I would love to see those jobs cut that. To Miami where we can diversify but those jobs are not here so for now I paint used unethical and I and I stand by it. Probably because. You know we. We don't have those jobs technology. Not a right here in force. Where we did it happen and not transition people directly into those jobs. So. Until that happens. I'm going to sent. I call. The State's I have to ask you a little bit about that there's a little bit of irony to it the way that Wyoming came to the place that it did. In terms of how much energy is producing his. For America because I think a lot of people think of Cooley think of Appalachia. And what would people don't know if that Wyoming and the powder river basin which you work. Produce is the vast majority of the coal fired energy used by America. And one of the reasons that if that way it's because of the Clean Air Act right when when coal plants. Had to reduce their salt for output. The Appalachia and sulfur levels were very very high and not what Wyoming in a better position with lower sulfur output. To become such a major producer. So the regulations. That a lot of people have been fighting are exactly what made Wyoming such a major producer in the first place right. That's that's very true. But now it looks at that the regulations and moving forward you believe would would hinder the industry from continuing to ground is that right. Not at this point that's tanks and. Until we further clean clean coal technology a weekend. Let those technologies cuts happen and moved closer and closer to zero emission carbon emissions you know we're we're all better for that. With Canada abundant. Resource here that that we can remind cheaply and efficiently and safely. And hopefully. We can all we can officer Brian. Together. With veteran doubles and and finer place and if there isn't now. We'll move on from there you know. People here are not. Unintelligent or unemployable. This time there just aren't those jobs here for us so until they until they are. Will continue to promote cause as bad as well he can. Think he would he want people to understand. About your job about jury date today because everyone talks a lot about the mining industry in about coal mining jobs. The way you think people need to understand about how you relate irrigated and. You know we how we raise their families Lee. The we get up and underwear and and not take care of our community we take care of each other. You know it is a hard job but it. It's it's what we know and it's 11. That we've really gotten very. And we. We're just like you where we're just thank you believe a coal miners and we have a lot more in common than most people would imagine. They see dollar in Gillette Wyoming thank you so much for taking that as a top of that today acting in it. Thank you. And you can see more ads state he's story and many people in her community. At abcnews.com. 