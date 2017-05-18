Coal miners react to Trump in 'The Basin' trailer

More
ABC News takes the pulse of coal country in the Trump era with its latest ABC News Feature, "The Basin." Stream the documentary on the ABC News app with Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Android and Xbox One.
1:31 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coal miners react to Trump in 'The Basin' trailer
Here at the moment today called it bothered. The mining of gold goes on spring summer fall and winter. There's there's tons of gold. One of nature's greatest servants harnessed for the use of man. Energy has a huge draw here and and that's why we are costly energy capital of the nation's. It's. Lost all the bowlers do what hopes that a second a lot of people in college. That I have been man. It working your asses off. We'll soon. Because they know a whole this life. Our lives depend on a lot of people who. Has worked in the mines out how to analyze felt they were being vilified by the administration. President Obama tonight and elegant aggressive new plan to cut greenhouse gas stations and the single most important steps in America has ever taken. In the fight against global plunge. Come bearing. People don't work as a coal mines. Think that probably going to be easy answered their prayers but I don't think that's gonna happen I don't think people understand. What it look signed into beer Wyoming coal mine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47470930,"title":"Coal miners react to Trump in 'The Basin' trailer ","duration":"1:31","description":"ABC News takes the pulse of coal country in the Trump era with its latest ABC News Feature, \"The Basin.\" Stream the documentary on the ABC News app with Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Android and Xbox One.","url":"/US/video/coal-miners-react-trump-basin-trailer-47470930","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.