Cold blast bringing more rain, snow to Northeast

More rain and snow are expected in the Northeast and Midwest.
0:49 | 02/02/18

Comments
Transcript for Cold blast bringing more rain, snow to Northeast
It could be a slick morning commute for millions today especially in the northeast let's take a look at your forecast for this Groundhog Day. Good morning slipper editions out the door precipitation need to be ending from west to east that it's not a lot of accumulation here were talking about light amounts but. There could be some icy spots developing along interstate. 95 cold conditions for today it's gonna feel like it's below zero out over the interior with a combination of cold temperatures and gusty winds. Minneapolis could see nature to us now on Saturday and of course it's Super Bowl Sunday going to be very cold temperature only up to nine. I'm just the public with your AccuWeather forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

