Colorado National Guard Army Master Sgt. returns from deployment and surprises son at school

More
Colorado National Guard Army Master Sgt. surprises his young son at school assembly after returning home from 6-month deployment in Bahrain.
0:49 | 02/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colorado National Guard Army Master Sgt. returns from deployment and surprises son at school
You happier with this. September hiring. Yeah. We.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45548329,"title":"Colorado National Guard Army Master Sgt. returns from deployment and surprises son at school","duration":"0:49","description":"Colorado National Guard Army Master Sgt. surprises his young son at school assembly after returning home from 6-month deployment in Bahrain.","url":"/US/video/colorado-national-guard-army-master-sgt-returns-deployment-45548329","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.