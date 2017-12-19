Colorado teen donates thousands of toys in brother's honor

A teen who lost his brother to cancer has collected thousands of toys to donate to Children's Hospital Colorado.
Transcript for Colorado teen donates thousands of toys in brother's honor
He resisted. Strong man like young man he heavy blocks he fought through cancer there's nothing. Seeing you in pain just mean you wonder is that really look all these kids are going to do these kids have to stay here over the holidays. And I just thought that they should deserve a little smile deserved a little. A ray of sunshine in the life. I just thought that maybe these kids that have cancer they should. Fielded celebrate Christmas as usual and we do and so I thought maybe giving rheumatoid could help them how to smile of holidays.

