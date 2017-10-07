Transcript for Communities outside Santa Barbara, California, evacuated due to wildfires

Hey folks I'm Matt Gutman with ABC news in we are in camp Rancho allege great it's just outside of Santa Barbara and which she around me is what's left of the camp there a couple of buildings left standing but. Most of the cabins that we've seen this morning in it's kind of first light here in Southern California. Aren't completely destroyed only give you a a quick tour of the one right here. Don't know what it was called but is has clearly. A cabinet house kids. This mangled piece of metal here. Completely melted from the heat of its fire that was a bunk bed almost hard to imagine. Over there look to be showers. You can see what they heed of that fire did tuna. Piping. And the plumbing in this building completely mangled it in warp to now everywhere we sweet till we see. Pieces of twisted metal and nails everywhere and what's almost shocking about the heat of this that the fires attractive brick pick up a brick by cinder blocks. Basically crumble into nothing so this was a camp that actually didn't have campers in it. When it burned they were supposed to come yesterday's have been missed by just a couple of hours and a nearby camp had to be evacuated they were eighty campers stuck inside as the fire in developed that area. There was rush by cal fire and the US fire fire service or service to try to get them out finally did. Nobody was harmed but some of those kids. Pretty shaken up afterwards we sudden going into a bus and clearly the smoke was everywhere. And it was not the experience of the summer that they had hoped for. They have been safely evacuated but. 8000 people cross California. Had been told to evacuate their homes to get out of the line of these fires there are 45. Fires burning. Cross the west. Burning 50% more acreage. This year in this time Lester now were the reasons for that it is ironically the raiders a tremendous amount of rain especially in California this year. And what happened is it promoted the growth of all this underbrush that growth. Gets drive there's no rain and suddenly that's like gasoline Tinder. For farce fires that break out here now want to give you another core of this camp that another cabin right there. Completely destroyed. And even though firefighters tried to get here preserve whatever they could it is very difficult battle. We're talking about hundred foot flames 900 degree some of the stuff can actually be seen from space. Here's another cabinet weeks. And one of the most startling things is what these kinds of fires due Tim Natalie think that metal can with stand. A lot of this type of heat but it can't. Gist. Melting these sheets of metal and one of the startling things that you see everywhere. Is is that can. Bid up. That melts too rocks it's one of things you find it fires a lot and also fires will melt the aluminum. Off of wheels in the have these these drip be silvery things that. That can GO on the highway afterward soak a tremendous amount of clean up here left to be done and it's gonna obviously significantly affect. The summer plans of thousands and thousands of campers now this area Santa Barbara County oh hi. And even north of here are famous for their summer camps there is a lake. Ninety than a mile away from here and these woods in these mountains are famous for hosting lots of kids from all over the states oak. Those fires have really pose a significant challenge the firefighters. A thousand firefighters battling the flames here in Santa Barbara County there are two major fires one of them. About an hour north of here 24000. Acres burned there. And north of air near oral builders another massive fire. That destroyed at least fifty structures there can be a lot of cleanup left to do now give you a little bit morbid sort of things that we saw this morning it was a stunning news. That looks like. It probably was some sort of sports facility got rookie can see it through the haze in the smoke here. Completely collapsed as well there's also a massive tree down over there. But one of the things you continue to notice in fires like this is just the absolute devastation. Some of this area hasn't burned in sixty years which is a good thing and not a good thing. What it means is there's a tremendous amount of fuel for these fires to burn any just keep beating. I drove up last night in. Real I don't offer of famous 101 highly cutesy the fire still burning. Way up in the ridges now the concern for firefighters is not only to protect homes campgrounds. And summer camps like this but also. Right along the ridges here in Santa Barbara County. Our significant. On communication and electrical infrastructure. Locations and so what they're trying to do was preserve those because of those get cut off. It could cut electricity to huge parts of Santa Barbara County in. Surrounding counties meaning there could not be electricity in places like Santa Barbara CO firefighters are working diligently to try to stop that. Right now. On again. 45 major fires burning cross the west in twelve states of wire services 50%. More acres burned this year than last it could be any record fire season this year cell they're literally. Thousands and thousands of firefighters. Using air assault on the ground being jumped into the flames into hot spots the try to. Cut off the fire as. As best they can but again these fires have been raging for days and days out here in the west in fact. I spoke to one firefighter. And LA county he said it basically what they're seeing now in the early part. Of the fire season is what they would normally see the very peak of the fire season torts of timber in October so shaping up to be a very dangerous. Fire season indeed. I'm Matt Gutman again near Santa Barbara and Southern California thanks for watching.

