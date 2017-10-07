-
Now Playing: Wildfires Spread in Mountains North of Santa Barbara
-
Now Playing: Western wildfires force thousands of evacuations
-
Now Playing: 3 generations of boys in this family were all born on July 1
-
Now Playing: Summer health: Work out like a UFC athlete
-
Now Playing: Communities outside Santa Barbara, California, evacuated due to wildfires
-
Now Playing: Aboard the Navy's newest $12B aircraft carrier
-
Now Playing: 'Summer of hell' begins at nation's busiest train station
-
Now Playing: Lightning strike caught on camera in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Man survives shark attack in Florida
-
Now Playing: California wildfires send some 8,000 people fleeing
-
Now Playing: Authorities search for 4 missing men
-
Now Playing: Teen camp staffer said he woke to a bear biting his head
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at gender reveal party in Cincinnati-area home
-
Now Playing: 3 healthy and delicious grab-and-go breakfast recipes
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama to present ESPY award to the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver
-
Now Playing: Ex-Penn State fraternity members to return to court
-
Now Playing: An American veteran wins gold in the military's Wounded Warrior Games
-
Now Playing: A cyclist captures his 'hit and run' accident on a helmet camera
-
Now Playing: Alligator attack victim describes his escape