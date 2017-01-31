Transcript for Community Raises Nearly $1M to Rebuild Mosque Destroyed in Fire

Signs of hope. Acts of compassion. Jason. And campaign filling up with inspiration some of these cities I have never really heard. Norman and highs Asheville, North Carolina. Occasionally just amazing to me. That amount of support pouring in online through the gulf fun making this one is actually. A new comment. Omar is she'd campaign climbing each time he clicks the mouse. The campaign started Saturday just hours after the Victoria Islamic center nearly burned down. A Monday it received account welcoming more than 191000. Donors and collecting 900000. Dollars. So we believe that the construction is probably going to cost a remitted and Kalu post about a million dollar. Alton are building new home for the 150 member congregation. Is very importance for us to have a presence is very important for us who have and identity. And you know place of worship a kind of gives you a sense of belonging and it's gut feeling of belonging we stand review from friends in Massachusetts received from all over I'm sorry of this though I support you Pavel pieced this mosque back together it is stores or open and also restores or sense of belonging.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.