Transcript for Controversial mural replaced at Dr. Seuss Museum

On Tuesday the Dr. Seuss museum revealed a new Euro highlighting some of the most influential work of Theodore Geisel also known as doctor soups a decision one might think would be met with nothing but excitement with characters from Springfield most famous author lining the walls of the museum built in his name. I'm the wall you'll see Horton trying to hear red fish blue fish and also. A man with a horse and a wagon from. And think I saw on mulberry street. A far cry from what it looked like last fall when the mural was dedicated to strictly mulberry street showing an image of what would appear to be an Asian man holding chopsticks over a bowl of rights sparking outrage over cultural insensitivity from three authors who refused to attend an event at the museum. I feel strongly. I think many people do about our beloved. Dr. Seuss Theodor Geisel. In these depiction. Of the city of Springfield. And this entire controversy began with First Lady Melanie trump sent to collection of doctor seuss' works to a Cambridge librarian for use that library in declined to use them and actually. Went as far as to say Dr. Seuss is a cliche in that he uses racial stereotype. The situation here is that Dr. Seuss enterprises. Owns all rights so they're holding all the cards. Springfield mayor Dominique Arnold tells western mass news that since all of this began heed the museum's board of trustees and Dr. Seuss enterprises met many times to resolve the issue but in the end the decision to remove the mural was Dr. Seuss enterprises alone so. Oh for me to continue to move forward. And maybe. When a battle only to lose the war. Does not make sense I would never do anything that your providers are wonderful. Using complex business leaders have offered to purchase and girl in question in the past but the museum tells western mass news that it is not for say weapons. Time to move forward and move on now. The mayor adding the old mural will be preserved and see Taylor Jacobs. Western mass news.

