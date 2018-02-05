Transcript for Cops called on former Obama staffer mistaken for burglar

PC sales and our partner Gary Morton thought it would be an easy move into his new upper west side apartment then all of a sudden it's my call me home. How. About six girls are. Had been a situation now with the police before and dom. That was a surprise the six officers pulling up quickly outside their into apartment building hero and 106 street last Friday night at our would be easy yes. And then I realized I remembered. And I'm a black man moving into a neighborhood that is. You know I'd say majority life. He and a friend were moving things into the lobby and then up to a fifth floor walk up. They began to question me why my here landed fair. Jameer I. They were decided to capture the event audience to grim alive including hearing the chilling police radio call. That stem from Sobel calling with their suspicion the deer and was stealing so. Santa I had eleven on the you know staying on doors and I was. Possibly trying to leave to lose Tom it was all outraged. Eventually everything checked out but not without concern alibi reluctance. Daryn who has worked for the Obama administration and the House of Representatives is now working for the city of New York what disturbs him the most though is the profile. How people look menu and how they're receiving news is I think one could have. You know really sometimes. Deadly consequences. As he built settles into his apartment he is leasing for a year here it comes away with another life lesson and a valuable suggestion. That's an album it's know your neighbors he named. How is my neighbor had done that in a situation reporting from lower Manhattan Tim Fleischer channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.