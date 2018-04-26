Transcript for Cosby accuser: This is a victory for all sexual assault survivors

I stand here in the spirit and abdicate this pet are. Universe is long but today it has bends towards justice and last year when I was sitting in the courtroom and the first child. And the verdict was hung. That was such gentlemen this sense of disappointment. And get it should be read just this stuff. In light years behind modern culture read today. Jerry patch found that meat. And they get that we 18 the Lee. They think Jerry yeah I think the prosecution. That jury didn't want young black man on the picture you let them rot at my god and I know that disappointment that he felt he didn't let get. Love black male iconic Bobbitt she gets can be beaten yet render a guilty verdict. I thank the jury that this is the victory not just under constant like an entity that Donald. It is not just a victory for the common well. Not just 3682. Now. Be served yeah. The victory for what. That victory are all sexual assault survivors beat out. And mail and you all. That and see what you're not at this would have happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.