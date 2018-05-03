Cosby charges remain as lawyers fight to limit testimony

Judge Steven O'Neill said he'd leave that for the jury to decide, rejecting a defense motion to dismiss the charges.
03/05/18

Transcript for Cosby charges remain as lawyers fight to limit testimony
New at noon Bill Cosby is back in court try to stop some of his accusers from testifying and his sexual assault retrial. The eighty year old comedian and pretty suburban Philadelphia courtroom this morning. Prosecutors charge Cosby with a salting a former Temple University women's basketball administrator ad is hold in 2004. His first trial ended in a hung jury now cost b.'s defense team is clashing with prosecutors. Over the potential witnesses in the retrial.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

