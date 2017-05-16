'This country was founded on white supremacy'

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz speaks with Heidi Beirich of the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project on this episode of "Uncomfortable."
42:01 | 05/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'This country was founded on white supremacy'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47425451,"title":"'This country was founded on white supremacy'","duration":"42:01","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz speaks with Heidi Beirich of the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project on this episode of \"Uncomfortable.\"","url":"/US/video/country-founded-white-supremacy-47425451","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.