Transcript for County refuses ransom payment to cybercriminals who attacked public services

It's a tangled mess and it's not over just yet but just hours after county officials stated hackers a bull big inning of dime. Officials also says fixing that Haq. We'll be easy. Or quick this situation will be resolved in days and not ours that means in the next few days officials have to rebuild computer applications from scratch. Right now federal Connie agencies are back to using paper and pain. With several others moving slowly. We are slower but we are up and running the county says the impact of this pact expands from DFS. With domestic violence services. Have been calls to with the victim services. Straight to voicemail and sometimes we're the first people they recount to eco Tate works directly with domestic violence offenders. Offering programs that help. She's also often the first line of defense. For victim I'm hoping that there won't be any disruption and in services especially in crisis services in a statement tonight the county says services is only answered during business hours. It is commonly used to schedule appointments. The county emphasized its domestic hotline run by state alliance is working and his opening. 24 said I just really want to encourage. Victims to recount anyway because they will be served.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.