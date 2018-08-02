Transcript for Couple bombarded by mystery Amazon packages wants it to stop

Now to a growing scam manifested itself in an usual away OK so victims get free stuff from Amazon but not a good way Mike and Kelly gala event from Acton Massachusetts. Say they keep. Packages keep getting packages even though they haven't ordered that. Amazon says merchandise. Was blocked with a gift card with no senders name listed. And I opened it up and I said it would fight this stuff for. What then concern me is that my name and address. Is floating around in this business environment. That is that that commonly illegal things are done. And it's concerning in the Gallup and south fear that they're being used for so called brushing scam. That's when manufacturers boost their profiles on Amazon by sending people free stuff. So they can then post fake reviews under their names of course it's illegal had Amazon says it's working to crack down on it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.