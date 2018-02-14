Couple renews vows atop Empire State Building

Brett Epps wasn't sure if he would even make it to the altar after being diagnosed with a rare form of kidney disease.
3:00 | 02/14/18

About four Laurie at the date for three. Married for almost here and yeah. Here. Indian batsmen when I got sick is that your first that he was adamant that having a sick well I had a got some relief felt sick to work Clinton doctor Nixon. A rare disease called an amnesty yes. And the efforts US kidney disease it's it was actually you know I think they're answering staged. So with the speech by keeping is that it is transparent. And had a couple try it was our first day when I found out and she's had problems right to elect you know you have to do that. I I you know we fugitive president wasn't you know but that's apparently been trying to she and it means a perfect match for. Says her kidney was looking over under present it could have been a better match for want my bite accepted. Had the surgery a proposed in the hospital. And there you know here and I think things are here it's ha. It just isn't action on that we've always felt so close anyway but it's another way superiors not a group advocates. We feel connected yet.

