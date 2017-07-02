Transcript for Couple Suspected of Multistate Killings Still on the Loose

Police say a brazen murder is pair were shopping in the open at a Florida Wal-Mart. Wanted in connection with three murders across two states we've had reports of them at work in the country police are frantically trying to find William Billy boy yet and Mary rice before they strike again today officials say they will take boy yet dead or alive. Mr. Moore yet. There are two places you can end up. President or cemetery. The choice is jurors boy it is wanted in the killing of three women starting with a former girlfriend thirty year old completion of Greer. A mother of three Greer is father says a sinister evil lies behind Elliott friendly exterior. He choking them to the ground. Kicked in the face hitter in the head and an unopened two liter bottle of soda so bad she and have stitches and stuff overhead. Murdered alongside Greer 39 year old Jacqueline Jeanette more and then a third victim in Alabama 52 year old Peggy bros killed in her front yard. The pair believed to have fled in her car most recently a fourth shooting victim Kayla Crocker in Pensacola she's now in critical condition. Initially police were not clear on rice's role hostage or accomplice. But after they were last spotted at a Wal-Mart in Florida the authorities say they have no doubts. The video and Wal-Mart she was away from home shopping. And then she went back to him you know on the parking lot so the she's willing participant there's no doubt about that. Police believe that the couple may be hiding out in the woods on spite a drug that allow them to stay awake for up to six days at a time. And that their most recent victims were selected at random. Want to Jack ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.