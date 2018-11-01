Transcript for Ex-couple's frozen embryo fight goes to court

Mandy Hedrick rooks married in 2002. They went to a fertility clinic and had multiple embryos cry genetically frozen. But didn't specify what happens to them they signed off the boxes that said if in fact get divorce we want the court to decide for us. Which is how this case ended up at the State Supreme Court this is just hasn't constitutionally protected rights mrs. Brooks attorney argues that mr. rooks has voluntarily given up his legal right. And it's not financially responsible for any future children. She likens in vitro procedure to conceiving naturally and says the father made his decision when the eggs were fertilized. The judgment was bad based on equal protection there's no distinction between the Fides cool push and it's neat and conceived through natural means. As opposed to the fighting east like some high times and I cannot conceive naturally it's. The lower courts sided with debt his attorney says the courts used a balancing test does mom have more than one Q she going to be able to have more Q. And economically. For the kids this court brief cites a similar case in Massachusetts. Which involved a sign forms stating if the party separated embryos would return to the mother. But that court did not want to compel a person to become a parent against their will saying forced procreation. Is not an area amenable to judicial enforcement. We'll see if the Colorado High Court agrees. Lance Hernandez Denver seven.

