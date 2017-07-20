Transcript for What happens in court of public opinion for OJ Simpson?

Deb one thing we just heard was Malcolm Laverne there OJ Simpson's lawyers say. This is all this one big mishap while and that's what from all night he was really helpful toward Simpson. In today he basically strip paint the picture that this was a mishap. Mean OJ Simpson because argued that over the years and obviously a jury didn't agree nine years ago. But I think from monks testimony. And you could call it testimony today because even though was a statement a strip public testimony I think was crucial. Again probably the parole commissioners already had in mind that they wanted to do but at least in the court of public opinion. He should've made it clear to people that this was one big mishap that it was not really a robbery in the sense of a criminal act that he thought was intended. And I think that for some people. That will be helpful to them in processing this whole thing to for now what happens in the court of public opinion for OJ Simpson I mean they said nine years has been enough in terms of jail time. It's 25 years been enough for the public to forgive OJ Simpson I think that's going to be the big question because we all know this country was so divided win that first verdict came down when he was acquitted in that murder trial in Los Angeles. But you had good number of people including some people who have been hurt by OJ Simpson who feel that. This sentence was too harsh there are a lot of people who feel that this was retribution for what didn't happen in Los Angeles even though the judge in this case absolutely disputed that. But I think think you're going to find adequate public opinion probably a division again but a lot of people probably will. Err on the side saying this this time served a good chunk of time he served nine years in prison. And for what he did considering that he was not happy he did not carry a gun during this particular crime. I think a lot of people in the court of public opinion will probably feel even if they don't like OJ Simpson. He's done his time you know when. To requested to Jim novel you've been covering this this case and and this man for so long are we in a different place now than we work. 25 years ago and that white bronco went down the road. Well I think Debra is right about they're being a division and in this country and remains a division in this country among. African Americans and whites as far as how they view OJ Simpson. I know that. Immediately after the civil trial and even after the the these criminal trial that OJ Simpson was ostracized in his own community the community where he lived. OJ Simpson did not live in south central here in Los Angeles he did not. Before the before the trial before the murders. He was not an African American civil rights leader. And in fact was a stroke almost as strange in that community which complained. That he did not give back. Then after the trial. He was accepted and he went in he went to African American churches and sort of had a campaign. To re engage with the African American community here in Los Angeles and the reason many people think he did that is because he was so rejected. By the white community of people in Brentwood where he lived. Up until that trial. Didn't want him there anymore and they made a very clear and in fact he was kicked out of the Riviera country club was allowed to play there anymore. He wasn't his old golfing friends wouldn't wouldn't play with him anymore. So there is always been a division there and among amongst the the community that OJ Simpson chose to be wins before the trial he was rejected.

