Former coworker of alleged kidnapper offers reward for his capture

More
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Tad Cummins and return of Elizabeth Thomas
0:36 | 03/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former coworker of alleged kidnapper offers reward for his capture
Chandler Anderson told me first met tad Clemens back in 1998. Anderson is a nurse practitioner in Colombia and he is an owner of right care clinics. He has a twelve year old daughter just three years younger than Elizabeth Thomas to this case really bothers him. Anderson told me he did not have a good relationship with Cummins when they work together and he is very fearful for Elizabeth thomas' safety. We've got to do something to motivate people to be more. Vigilant about trying to find this young girl. Because this is not going to in wail if we don't get her home and get her home soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46380028,"title":"Former coworker of alleged kidnapper offers reward for his capture","duration":"0:36","description":"A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Tad Cummins and return of Elizabeth Thomas","url":"/US/video/coworker-alleged-kidnapper-offers-reward-capture-46380028","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.