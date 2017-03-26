Transcript for Former coworker of alleged kidnapper offers reward for his capture

Chandler Anderson told me first met tad Clemens back in 1998. Anderson is a nurse practitioner in Colombia and he is an owner of right care clinics. He has a twelve year old daughter just three years younger than Elizabeth Thomas to this case really bothers him. Anderson told me he did not have a good relationship with Cummins when they work together and he is very fearful for Elizabeth thomas' safety. We've got to do something to motivate people to be more. Vigilant about trying to find this young girl. Because this is not going to in wail if we don't get her home and get her home soon.

