Crews Cleaning up Diesel Spill From Pipeline Leak

More
Work crews are cleaning up a spill of nearly 140,000 gallons of a diesel mix from a broken pipeline in north-central Iowa.
0:29 | 01/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crews Cleaning up Diesel Spill From Pipeline Leak
Yeah. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45063400,"title":"Crews Cleaning up Diesel Spill From Pipeline Leak","duration":"0:29","description":"Work crews are cleaning up a spill of nearly 140,000 gallons of a diesel mix from a broken pipeline in north-central Iowa.","url":"/US/video/crews-cleaning-diesel-spill-pipeline-leak-iowa-45063400","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.