Now Playing: Stock Market Closes Over 20K Mark

Now Playing: Crews Cleaning up Diesel Spill From Pipeline Leak

Now Playing: Shia LaBeouf Arrested, Charged With Assault at His NYC Anti-Trump Protest

Now Playing: Man's Birthday Money From Mom Turns Him Into a Millionaire

Now Playing: Red Panda Escapes Zoo Enclosure in Virginia

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Must-Have Home Items

Now Playing: Send 'GMA' Your Most Inspiring 3 Words

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Must-Have Items for Your Home

Now Playing: Teacher's Aide Who Faked Cancer Appears in Court

Now Playing: Dow Closes Above 20,000 for 1st Time

Now Playing: Trump Says He'll Launch Investigation Into Alleged Voter Fraud

Now Playing: The Washington Center Hosts Inauguration Panel on Foreign Policy

Now Playing: Rescue Dog Named Frito Looking for Siblings for 'Puppy Playdate'

Now Playing: Trump Says He'll 'Rely' on Cabinet on Whether to Resurrect Waterboarding

Now Playing: Virginia Mother and Children Found After Being Reported Missing

Now Playing: 30-Foot-Wide Sinkhole Swallows Front Yards in Pennsylvania Town

Now Playing: Greenpeace Protesters Scale Crane in Washington

Now Playing: Dept. of Public Works Employee Carries Woman From Flooded Van

Now Playing: Nurse Reunites With Baby She Helped Deliver on Plane