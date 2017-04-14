Crews knock down fire at Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas

Authorities say a fire reported at the Bellagio Las Vegas hotel Thursday night was knocked down within 20 minutes of firefighters' arrival.
0:38 | 04/14/17

