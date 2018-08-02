Transcript for Custody battle over cat ensues after rescue from California wildfires

Shelby Wallace of Santa Rosa loves her cats just watch her with three year old Darcy. Then ask about her heavy heart because she cannot do the same with DRC's brother Mac shown in this picture it's devastating. Both cats disappeared when the family lost two homes on the Sonoma firestorm. Darcy she found and the Mac two but here's where the story gets complicated. They named in Phoenix. After the fire Mack turned up in the Sonoma County animal shelter which put him on posters and in videos with the nickname Aspen. When Shelby saw those pictures after a long church the family went to claim him only to learn that by then in the shelter had found Mack a new home. She'll be pressed her case. The shelter did a DNA test we got the results. Back in it did confirm it. He kept asking that we adopted out with the same exact hat as Matt. We thought that's the end of this story. They're gonna give us our cap pac. What makes this case complicated and unique is that in Santa Rosa if a family loses and it. And then someone else adopts that that the family that lost to in the first place has the right to file a claim to get that pet back. What makes this case different. Family that adopted Mac. Doesn't want to give them up is there any precedent special allowances none. Mac previously known as Aspen and now Phoenix remains in limbo the standoff may wind up in court next new people say they've become attached to him. How do you split family. And are you okay with that at the end of the day so lasts the cat lover whose family lost two homes in yet who mourns the absence of this fellow the most. Heartless. In Santa Rosa Wayne Freedman ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.