Transcript for Dad of slain kids hugged jurors after nanny trial

Finding child care as a parent. Is among the most difficult and challenging. Decisions. Parents face. This family did everything right. But. Since October. Of 2012. Marina and Kevin Graham had lived through the worst nightmare for any parent could endure. Yeah Aslan Ortega and woman they hired to safeguard their children whom they trusted completely. Who work for them without incident for more than two years. Viciously murdered to their children six year old Lulu and two year old Leo crimp in the family's upper west side apartment. And today. A jury rightly. And finally. Held jas would Ortega accountable for the horrific slings. Of Leo and lieu lucrative conflicting her two counts of murder first degree. And two counts of murder in the second degree. Which carry a potential sentence of life in prison. Which the sentence we will be asking for at the appropriate time if we're dispatch. I want to thank you on behalf of my office. For your diligence throughout this incredibly difficult and heartbreaking track. I know some of the things that you heard and saw will stay with the U for the rest of us. Thank you for your strength. In seeing this duty through to the end and deliver justice in this week's. Our office and and I thank you so much for your service. This isn't anything we plan. This was. Very difficult. Decision for all of us welcome. Basic facts are very clear from the beginning we also want to be sure. That we are giving everybody a fair. Opportunity. It was not a decision. We reached lightly or easily. There were some. Raised voices. And a lot of tears. What am. I think we don't feel good. That we. Addressed all of the issues. And fairly we had everything that was present. It's typical I mean. Considering myself you know not not even be an apparent yet I can only imagine in. This case and as on so many reality so many imaginative thing so many speculative things envisioning so many scenarios. I'd be lying to you let's and envision our imagine what they're going through Phnom. We hope nagging where service here as you know concern is social pre.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.