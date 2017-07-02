Dakota Pipeline Decision Could Come This Week: Army Corps

The Army Corps of Engineers could reach a decision as early as this week on whether to grant an easement to the Dakota Access pipeline, according to an attorney for the government on Monday.
A decision on whether the Dakota access pipeline will be completed could come this week. The project has sparked protests across the country several native American groups and environmental groups say the three point eight billion dollar pipeline could damage the water supply. And sacred lands but supporters say it's needed to transport oil safely and would create jobs. And we now have confirmation that David Beckham was the victim of a blackmail plot. This public relations agency confirms a hacker obtained emails between the former soccer star and his publicity agent then demanded more than a million dollars to keep them secret. The emails suggested Beckham was using his charity work as part of a campaign for knighthood. But the agency's affiliate Portugal refused to pay and those messages were published it's believed that the hacker comes from Eastern Europe or former Soviet republic.

