Transcript for Dallas' busy airport evacuates during holiday rush after smoke from air-conditioning

Great holiday escape as well as under way take a live look now at Chicago's O'Hare airport look at all those people this is one of the busiest in the country today. And this was just the scene moments ago in Dallas. After that evacuation everyone piling back into the airport and Amy the worst thing you can hear at the airport you have to be re screen. Gosh and millions more of course not just hitting the Airways but the roadways they're driving for the holiday. This is a live look at our traffic jam right here in New York City AAA says more than 97. Million people are hitting the road. Over the next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.