Transcript for Dangerous fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin

We would like to say that this is a Good Friday in more than one way. We would like to report. That the fugitive who has been sought in nationwide manhunt for the last week and a half. Joseph genachowski. Has been apprehended. Last night at about 7:10 PM the burning Tony sheriff's office received a call from a resident. Reporting that someone was a trespassing on her property and sweeping any makeshift tent. The description that was given. Matched of that mr. genachowski. Officers were dispatched to the scene. We notified the Richland Tony sheriff's office. Because the property was very close to the Richland county line and that was on sure where exactly the suspect or subject was. At that time we also notified. Area agencies such as the Crawford county sheriff's office and we notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the hot line. Which was actively involved with the manhunt for mr. genachowski. Shortly thereafter units began pouring in and we received assistance from SRT and ERT teams as well as law enforcement officers. From the Burdick county sheriff's office the Richland county sheriff's office the Crawford county sheriff's office. The lacrosse county sheriff's office agents from DCI. Agents from the FBI office in Milwaukee Chicago. And lacrosse. And also the Wisconsin state patrol as well as the rock county sheriff's office and the west central meg unit. Were dispatched in sent to the scene. Where command post was set up in and arrangements were made and plans were made to go into a wooded area which was approximately a 150 acres. And after a perimeter was set up. Our agents and officers moved in through all the night and at 5:50 AM this morning mr. jab a post he was taken into custody.

